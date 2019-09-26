20th Year Women of Stamina Award Celebration and Torch Passing

MEMPHIS, TN — On Saturday, September 28, 2019 the 20th Year Women of Stamina Awards Celebration & Torch Passing will be presented to the Memphis community. For twenty years Comrades N Community Inc. has been a champion for Women of Stamina

gifts being used to inspire, encourage and inform younger generations via their bio-created community events, and honoring God’s gifts to women 80 and older. We believe the more than 100 events presented has allowed WOS legacies to work its most marvelous purposes more effectively locally than any reading of them at a two-hour awards program could ever accomplish. The event begins at 4 pm and will be held at the Holiday Inn UOM, 3700 Central Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38111. Keynote Speaker will be State Representative London Lamar.

The 2019 Women of Stamina are:

Bessie Bernard – Real Life Ministries Pastor Althea Greene

Alvertiss C. Coleman – Enon Springs Baptist Pastor Arthur Williams

Mary E. Forbes – Morningstar Church Worldwide Ministry Bishop W. A. Sesley

Nettie Martell Givhan – St Andrew AME Pastor Byron Moore

Pinkie Greer – A Worship Experience Christian Center Pastor Jeffery C. Cochran, Sr.,

Bernice Woody Jones – Mt. Gilliam Baptist Church Pastor David Fitzgerald

Ester Kuykendall – New Bethel Full Gospel Baptist Assist. Pastor Alston Oliver

Rosie T. McGhee – St. Mark Baptist Church Pastor J. C. Bacchus

Lorene Orr – Brown Baptist Church

Dorothy Phillips – St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church Ohio Pastor Carmen Harwell,

Verdell Williams – Progressive Baptist Church Pastor James Collins.

The Torch will be passed to 2005 WOS Mozella Hanna’s granddaughter Morgan Hanna Adams, 2008 WOS Georgia.

Crawford’s granddaughter Terra Stigger, Woman whose life inspired the name for the award Dorothy C Withers granddaughter Nzinger Withers and Woman whose death made the event a reality Wilma Reeves Herron’s granddaughter Dena J Brown Ph.D.