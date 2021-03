Lucie Campbell Williams was an American composer and singer of hymns as well as an educator and advocate or social justice. She was educated in Memphis. When she was 19, she organized a group of Beale Street musicians into the Music Club. She wrote over 100 songs during her lifetime and also introduced renowned singer Marian Anderson to the world.

