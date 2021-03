Julia Britton Hooks (1852 to 1942) was known as the “Angel of Beale Street” in Memphis. She was a musician and educator known for working with youth and poor families. She was a charter member of the Memphis branch of the NAACP. Her grandson, Benjamin Hooks , was executive director of the NAACP from 1977 to 1992.

