Mother Mary Magdalena Lewis Tate (1871 to 1930), born in Vanleer, TN., was an evangelist and the first American woman to serve as Bishop in a nationally recognized denomination. She also founded a Pentecostal denomination in 1903, the first founded by a woman.

