World Leaders Condemn Airstrike That Killed 30 Killed In Ethiopia’s Conflict-torn Tigray

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — An airstrike that killed more than 30 people in a market in Ethiopia’s war-torn northern province of Tigray on June 23 has met worldwide condemnation.

The bombing happened on the 33rd’ martyrs day’ in Tigray—a date marking the Hawzen Massacre that killed more than 1,000 Tigrayan people at a market in Hawzen towards the end of the Ethiopian Civil War.

“Those responsible for the bombing of a village market in northern Tigray, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians, must be held accountable,” United States ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfields, said in a tweet.

“We call on the Ethiopian authorities to ensure the victims receive immediate medical access and for an independent investigation.”

Injured survivors of the attack in the small town of Togoga were brought to a hospital in Tigray’s capital Mekelle by Red Cross ambulances.

Around ten ambulances were blocked from leaving to assist the injured as they reached the outskirts of Mekelle, with the military accusing them of going to help the Tigrayan Peoples’ Liberation Front forces, according to medical sources.

A team of doctors that tried to reach the scene in the evening was shot at by the Ethiopian military, eyewitnesses said.

“Wounded civilians from the Togoga Massacre, who could have been saved easily in a hospital, have died overnight, as the invaders refused to allow ambulances to travel to the area,” tweeted Hailu Kebede, foreign affairs head of the Salsay Woyane Tigray opposition party on June 24.

“Their level of cruelty, their determination to see Tigrayans falling like leaves is unparalleled.”

In November 2020, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali ordered a military operation in the restive Tigray after Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front forces attacked a federal garrison in the region.

The Ethiopian military has aligned with forces from neighboring Eritrea and Ethiopia’s Amhara region.