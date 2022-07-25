NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Wortman Works Media & Marketing announces the addition of account managers Jayne Hamblin and Ava Evans to the staff of the public relations, management and publicity firm based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jayne Hamblin received her undergraduate degree in Music Business and her MBA from Belmont University. The Kentucky native most recently worked as Director of Label Operations at SSM Nashville Records with prior stops at MV2 Entertainment and Smallbone Entertainment.

Ava Evans received her undergraduate degree in Creative & Entertainment Industries at Belmont University, and just completed her MBA at Lipscomb University. The Nashville native has most recently worked as a Sales and Marketing Intern at Compass East with prior stops at Bold Soul Studios, Shelter Music Group, and ROAR Entertainment Media Group. Ava also interned at Wortman Works over the past year.

“These two ladies exemplify hard work and understanding of the ever-evolving role and approach to public relations and publicity. I am thrilled to have them join the team at Wortman Works,” states Wortman Works President, Jules Wortman.

