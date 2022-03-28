Memphis, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–10 hunger heroes from across the nation have been named to No Kid Hungry’s 2022-2023 Out of School Time Meals Champion Cohort. These 10 professionals named to this inaugural cohort have been exemplary in their work to end hunger in their communities through the Summer and Afterschool Meals Programs.

Over the next year, the cohort will work to raise awareness about the Summer and Afterschool Meals Programs, provide their support and expertise to new program sponsors, and work together to develop and share promising practices to providers across the country.

“Kids need proper nutrition to learn, thrive, and grow—every day of the year. These champions have been working tirelessly to ensure kids have the food they need, whether schools are open or not,” says Paige Pokorney, Program Manager for the No Kid Hungry Center for Best Practices. “We’re so excited to work with and learn from these champions over the next 12 months.”

Ensuring children have access to meals when they’re not in school has always been important, but the pandemic has magnified the importance of out of school time meals. When school doors are closed, school nutrition staff and community organizations step up to get meals out the door. For nearly two years, they have pivoted to serve meals in creative ways, guaranteeing kids are nourished, while also helping staff remain safe throughout the COVID-19 crisis. The full 2022-2023 No Kid Hungry Out of School Time Meals Champion Cohort includes: