Youngster Makes Miniature Statue Of A Hindu Deity Using Ice-cream Sticks

PURI, India — As the eastern Indian state of Odisha prepares for the Devasnana Purnima, a bathing festival of Hindu deities at Jagannath temple in the state’s coastal region of Puri, a youth, Biswajit Nayak, made a miniature statue of the Hindu deity “Gajanana Besha of Lord Jagannath“, using 1,475 ice cream sticks.

“It took me 15 days to make this 30-inches tall and 26-inches wide statue,” Nayak said. “On the occasion of Devasnana Purnima, I dedicate this to devotees.”

Devasnana Purnima, also known as Snana Yatra or the Bathing Celebration, is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a Hindu deity. It is claimed to be one of Hinduism’s oldest festivals. The deity is said to have been born on this day.

The festival is held on the full moon day of the calendar month of Jyestha, which falls between May and June. This festival is also held in all prominent shrines in the state of Odisha at the same time.

Puri has the most elaborate and important festival in the country, attracting thousands of visitors and pilgrims from all across the country each year.

The Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri was illuminated on June 23 ahead of the Snana Purnima. The gates of the 11th-century temple will open on June 25 after several weeks of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic-related lockdown.