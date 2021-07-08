10 Dilip Kumar Films That Defined An Era Of Stellar Performances In Bollywood

NEW DELHI — In a career span of nearly six decades, actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away yesterday after a prolonged illness, acted in several unforgettable movies.

A philanthropist and former politician, Kumar has given us films that will be remembered both for his stellar performances and the genre-defying narratives.

Known as the “Tragedy King” and the “First Khan,” he is credited for bringing realism into Hindi cinema.

Veteran Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Jeetendra shared screen space with the legend and paid him tributes and extended condolences to the late star’s wife and actress Saira Banu.

“What can I say about this legend, Dilip Kumar Sahab, who showed us the way,” said Jeetendra. “Who showed us how it’s done, with so much grace and elan. He has been an inspiration to people like me who have aspired to be like him in every possible way.”

Jeetendra offered condolences to Kumar’s family.