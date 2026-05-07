Selva Montgomery Blends Cultural Connection, Local Expertise, and Multilingual Communication at Onward Real Estate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Real estate is about more than transactions, it’s about understanding people, cultures, and community. For Selva Montgomery of Onward Real Estate, that understanding comes naturally.

Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Selva’s life has been shaped by global experiences and personal reinvention. Her path has taken her across continents, from Florida to Madrid, Spain, where she spent eight years raising her daughters, and through cities including Miami, California, Italy, and ultimately Nashville. Along the way, she immersed herself in more than 60 countries, gaining a deep appreciation for the cultures, traditions, and perspectives that shape how people live—and how they define home.

Today, that global perspective sets her apart in Middle Tennessee’s real estate market.

Fluent in Spanish, Selva offers a critical advantage to clients navigating the complexities of buying or selling a home. She has a unique ability to translate detailed real estate terminology into clear, accessible language, empowering Spanish-speaking clients and international buyers to move forward with confidence. In a rapidly growing and increasingly diverse region, that clarity and cultural fluency are invaluable. In 2025, she helped 49 families, primarily in the Hispanic community, find their dream home.

“Selva brings an extraordinary level of empathy, cultural understanding, and professionalism to every client relationship,” said Matt Ligon, managing broker at the Cool Springs office. “Her global perspective, multilingual abilities, and genuine care for people make her an incredible asset not only to Onward Real Estate, but to the diverse communities we serve across Middle Tennessee. She embodies the kind of relationship-driven approach that defines our company.”

Since becoming licensed in 2019, Selva has focused on the human side of real estate—helping individuals and families find not just a property, but a place where they can build their lives. Her approach is rooted in empathy, active listening, and a deep respect for each client’s unique journey.

“Real estate can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re also navigating a new language or culture,” Selva says. “My goal is to make sure every client feels understood, informed, and supported every step of the way.”

Now based in Nashville, she utilizes her local expertise to help diverse communities navigate home buying and selling.

“At the end of the day, no matter where we come from, we’re all looking for the same thing—a place to belong,” she says.

At Onward Real Estate, Selva continues to combine her market knowledge with a global mindset, helping clients navigate one of life’s most important decisions with clarity and care.

Because for Selva Montgomery, real estate is more than a business—it’s a bridge between cultures, communities, and the idea of home.