A 40 Year Tradition of Giving: Bob Parks and Onward Real Estate

Nashville, Tenn. – A tradition of giving continues more than 40 years later. Onward Real Estate, recognized as a strong community partner and pillar within Middle Tennessee, continues Christmas for the Children, a long-standing holiday initiative that has supported more than 10,000 children and raised over $500,000 for families in need.

Christmas for the Children began more than four decades ago as a heartfelt gesture by real estate agents who wanted to honor Bob Parks with a meaningful Christmas gift—one rooted in generosity rather than personal recognition. Instead of a traditional present, agents chose to give back, creating an initiative that has since provided holiday gifts and essential items to nearly 200 children each year.

Today, Bob Parks and his wife, Marie Parks, are part of the Onward Real Estate family, serving in advisory roles and continuing to champion a culture of service and philanthropy. Their influence aligns with Onward’s commitment to leading with purpose and investing meaningfully in the communities it serves.

Funds for Christmas for the Children are raised through agent contributions across the brokerage, along with annual support from the Tyler Morrissey Golf Tournament, which has contributed to the initiative for several consecutive years.

“This tradition represents the very best of our people and our purpose,” said Jenni Barnett, CEO of Onward Real Estate. “Christmas for the Children reflects who we are at Onward—a company committed to being a trusted community partner and ensuring that children and families feel supported during the holiday season and beyond.”

As Onward Real Estate continues to grow, the firm remains committed to carrying forward this legacy of generosity—strengthening communities, supporting families, and ensuring that giving remains central to its mission.