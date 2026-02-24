Mortgage Rates Dip Below 6% — Onward Real Estate Sees Early Signs of Movement Across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 24, 2026) — Mortgage rates have fallen below 6% for the first time in nearly two years, and local brokerage Onward Real Estate says the shift is already generating renewed activity in the Middle Tennessee housing market.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage recently dipped to 5.99%, a psychologically significant milestone that could help unlock stalled transactions and narrow the “rate lock-in effect” that has constrained inventory.

“With rates moving below 6%, we’re seeing buyers re-engage and sellers begin to revisit conversations they paused last year,” said Jenni Barnett, CEO of Onward Real Estate. “It’s not a frenzy, but it is movement — and movement creates opportunity.”

Onward Real Estate, the region’s #1 independent brokerage with more than $2.1 billion in annual sales volume and 400+ agents, reports:

• Increased buyer inquiries

• A rise in mortgage pre-approvals

• More listing consultations

• Strategic pricing conversations among sellers

For much of the past two years, higher borrowing costs slowed transaction volume and discouraged homeowners from selling homes financed at historically low rates. As rates ease, that gap narrows — potentially unlocking new inventory in markets such as Nashville, Franklin, Murfreesboro, and surrounding communities.

While lower rates improve affordability, local experts caution that rates are only one piece of the equation.

“Middle Tennessee remains fundamentally strong,” Barnett said. “Population growth, job expansion, and continued corporate investment are long-term drivers. A dip below 6% doesn’t change everything overnight — but it may create the confidence buyers and sellers have been waiting for.”

Onward agents say the market is recalibrating rather than surging, creating opportunities for informed buyers and strategic sellers.

As the spring and summer markets approach, industry professionals will be closely watching whether sub-6% rates lead to sustained transaction growth or short-term activity spikes.

Onward Real Estate’s leadership team is available for interviews and can provide hyper-local market insight and transaction data across Davidson, Williamson, and Rutherford counties.

About Onward Real Estate

Onward Real Estate is Middle Tennessee’s #1 independent brokerage and a Top 3 brokerage overall by market share, with more than $2.1 billion in annual sales volume and over 400 agents. Founded on the belief that real estate is local and personal, Onward empowers agents with elevated marketing, responsive leadership, and a collaborative culture designed for long-term growth.

For more information, visit www.onwardre.com