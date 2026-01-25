Onward Real Estate Celebrates Landmark First Full Year With $2.1 Billion in Sales and Deep Community Impact

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Onward Real Estate closed 2025 as a market leader, generating more than $2.1 billion in sales volume and becoming the No. 1 independent brokerage in Middle Tennessee.

With a team of more than 400 agents, Onward is now the No. 1 independent brokerage in the market and No. 3 brokerage overall by market share, a remarkable achievement for a company still in its earliest chapter.

A central pillar of Onward’s success has been its system of support designed to allow agents to focus on what they do best: serving clients. The firm’s expanding suite of marketing, technology and operational resources now stands toe-to-toe with any in the market, while still maintaining a

That commitment to excellence has also earned Onward international recognition. In 2025, the company was named a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International®, providing its agents and clients with access to a powerful global network and world-class exposure.

Yet even as Onward’s reach has expanded, its roots have remained firmly planted in Middle Tennessee.

That spirit of connection extends beyond transactions as Onward is a strong community partner. Throughout the year, and especially during the holiday season, Onward coordinated food drives, partnered with Room In The Inn to extend hospitality to neighbors experiencing homelessness, and Christmas for over 150 children through its Christmas for the Children initiative.

“For more than 50 years, our name has stood for integrity, service and community, and Onward is a natural extension of that legacy,” said Bob Parks, Onward senior advisor. “What makes me most proud isn’t just the growth, but how that growth is being used to support agents, serve families and strengthen the places we all call home.”

As the company looks ahead, its leadership remains focused on sustainable growth, agent empowerment and deepening its role as a trusted partner in the region.

“We couldn’t have done this without our agents, our clients and our community,” Barnett added. “Every relationship, every referral, every step forward, we’re building this together. And this is only the beginning.”

With a strong foundation in place and an ambitious vision for the future, Onward Real Estate enters 2026 positioned not just as a market leader, but as a company defined by purpose, people and progress.

For more information on Onward, visit https://onwardre.com/ or call (615) 234-5180.

