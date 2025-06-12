17-Year-Old Black Teen From New Jersey Scores Perfect 1600 on SAT

NATIONWIDE — Sahli Negassi, a 17-year-old African American student from West Orange, New Jersey, has earned a perfect 1600 on the SAT. This rare achievement places him among less than 1% of test-takers nationwide.

Born in Manhattan, New York, and raised in West Orange, Sahli’s academic journey started at Mount Pleasant and St. Cloud elementary schools. He never attended preschool but credits his older siblings’ textbooks for building his early knowledge.

Seeing his perfect score was a surreal moment for him. “I walked out of [my] first period [class] and immediately called my mom,” he told WOBOE. “I showed it to a classmate, but then I got nervous and joked that it was Photoshopped. Even now, it still doesn’t feel real. But more than anything, I was relieved — I had finally proven to myself that it was possible.”

Sahli says that he prepared for the SAT mostly on his own, using free resources like Khan Academy and YouTube. His rigorous AP coursework, particularly in Language, U.S. History, and Calculus, also played a key role. Balancing SAT prep with AP exams and track competitions was tough, but he made time whenever he could.

“Really, the hardest part of studying was finding time. I had to make it whenever I could — at meals, during slow class periods, on bus rides. Taking it one question at a time was good enough,” he said.

Outside of academics, Sahli is an active member of the cross-country and track teams. He also leads several organizations, serving as president of the math team and the school’s National Honor Society chapter. Additionally, he is a varsity chess team member and plays in the Royal Strings ensemble.

West Orange High School Principal Oscar Guerrero praised Sahli for his academic and extracurricular success, saying, “Sahli represents the best of West Orange High School. His achievement on the SAT is incredible, but what’s just as impressive is how he manages to excel across so many different activities.”

Looking ahead, Sahli hopes to attend Harvard and pursue a career in law. He said, “Give me 10 years and I’ll be out in the world doing something more important than a standardized test.”

His advice to other students is simple: “Be intentional. Know what you want for yourself, and throw your whole body at it.”