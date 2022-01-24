NASHVILLE – With the release of 2021’s total passenger data, the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) has taken stock of the previous 12 months. Although the pandemic continued to impact air travel throughout the country, the calendar year closed with over 15.5 million passengers moving in and out of Nashville International Airport®—87.3 percent higher than in 2020 and just 15.1 percent lower than in 2019.In fact, July and November 2021 passenger volume exceeded the record-setting 2019 numbers for those months. Additionally, the number of scheduled nonstop routes during the summer reached a record high of service to 88 markets.

“In addition to the increase in air travel, we continued to progress in other areas, including additional air service, expansion and renovation of BNA® and the redevelopment of John C. Tune Airport,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of MNAA. “The Airport Authority continued to meet challenges from the pandemic while embracing opportunities to meet future needs and reinforce the vital role we play in the economic recovery of Nashville and Middle Tennessee.”

Notable 2021 milestones:

Broke ground on an upscale Hilton hotel and parking garage facility. This development is part of BNA® Vision, the Authority’s $1.4 billion expansion and renovation.

Announced plans for a free-standing satellite concourse near the main terminal with eight gates to accommodate anticipated growth of air travel demand.

Opened 35 new food, drink, shopping and service locations.

Reopened a fully reconstructed runway 2R/20L after 16 months of construction.

Hosted two large fundraising events: The “BNA 5K on the Runway,” and the 25 th annual Aviation Golf Classic, which raised a total of more than $142,000 for seven non-profits.

Held a full-scale emergency drill to rehearse emergency response plans and procedures in conjunction with federal, state, local and community agencies.

Announced 28 new air service routes.

Opened an air traffic control tower at John C. Tune Airport designed to enhance the general aviation airport’s safety and operational efficiency. The tower adds to the progress of “Tune Taking Off,” a multi-faceted redevelopment plan for the airport, which serves as a reliever to BNA.

And as progress on new initiatives continued, so too did BNA’s response to the pandemic. The airport reinforced its cleaning and sanitizing protocols, continued its public awareness campaign of CDC best practices, distributed free face coverings, installed plastic shields at airline counters, installed touchless elevator buttons and UV sanitizing lights on escalator handrails and HVAC systems.

