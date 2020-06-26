24 Fisk Student-Athletes Named to the 2019-20 Association of Independent Institutions Academic All-Conference Team

NASHVILLE (June 25, 2020)-This week, the Association of Independent Institutions (A.I.I) recognized 24 student-athletes from Fisk University for their classroom successes with selection to the 2019-20 academic all-conference team.

“Over the past three years, we have emphasized recruiting top student athletes,” said Fisk athletic director Dr. Larry Glover. “Our coaches have really done an excellent job evaluating the academic abilities of our recruiting class. This is an awesome accomplishment for us as a department.”

The women’s volleyball team led each sport with seven athletes named, the men’s and women’s basketball came in second with six each, men’s soccer had three and men’s golf two.

“Academics was a big focus within the department this year,” said head volleyball coach Jessica Enderle. “We want to build up our programs with strong academics is our main goal. Being a student-athlete is not easy. It takes a lot of discipline and hard work to balance the demanding schedule of games, practices, classes, study hall, workouts and a social life. I am just so proud of our athletes and their hard work this year.”

Eligible student-athletes had to complete at least two consecutive terms and played in at least one varsity competition during the school year. The student-athletes honored earned at least a 3.2 cumulative grade point average.



Fisk University

Kayla Bennett-Shaffer, Women’s Basketball

Ryan Campbell, Men’s Basketball

Chandler Claiborne, Men’s Golf

Ti’Ara Clark, Women’s Basketball

Ralph Davenport, Men’s Basketball

Skye Faucher, Volleyball

Miyana Foree, Women’s Basketball

Kirsten Gibbs, Volleyball

Justin Graves, Men’s Basketball

Terrance Hawkins, Men’s Soccer

Lyric Johnson, Women’s Basketball

Dominique Lee, Women’s Basketball

Jasmine Malone, Women’s Basketball

Breanna Page, Volleyball

Sydnei Patton, Volleyball

Devyn Payne, Men’s Basketball

Jalyn Perry, Volleyball

Ryann Reed, Volleyball

Elijah Royal, Men’s Golf

Marcus Summerville, Men’s Basketball

Dozier Thomas, Men’s Basketball

Rishab Wadhwa, Men’s Soccer

Tyler Webb, Volleyball

Colin Williams, Men’s Soccer