American Medical Association (AMA) Releases Statement on Immunization Practice Recommendations for COVID Vaccine

The following statement is attributable to:

Susan R. Bailey, M.D.

President, American Medical Association

“With the recommendations approved today by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in persons age 16 or older in the U.S. population, we are one critical step closer to the first vaccines being distributed and administered. We commend ACIP for their transparent, science-based recommendations, which the AMA recognizes as the standard that physicians should follow when making decisions about vaccinating patients.

“Science, data, and evidence brought us to this point – a point where we have the tools required to vaccinate our population – but the hard work is far from over. Manufacturing, distribution, and administration still pose challenges, but the biggest threat remaining may be people’s willingness to get vaccinated. To be clear, these vaccines will reduce death and severe illness, they have been rigorously evaluated, and if enough of us roll up our sleeves and get vaccinated, we can eventually reclaim normalcy.

“We look forward to the CDC Director reviewing and approving ACIP’s recommendations on vaccine use in the U.S. population to control COVID-19, so we can begin the process of administering the vaccine to millions of people across the country, starting with health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities prioritized in Phase 1a.”