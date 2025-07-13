TSU Gospel Choir’s award-winning National Performance Now Streaming

Tennessee State University’s award-winning New Direction Gospel Choir earned top honors in the inaugural Best HBCU Choir category at the How Sweet The Sound national gospel competition in May. Their powerful performance, recorded live at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., aired nationally on Fox Soul and earned the choir $11,000 in prize money, including $1,000 for the winning the People’s Choice Award.

Missed it? You can now watch the full performance on YouTube. Search: 2025 HBCU Choir Winner –The New Direction Gospel Choir of Tennessee State University.