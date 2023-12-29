by Ann Brown

Dr. Kevin James, the 19th president of Morris Brown College, has played a pivotal role in resurrecting the institution from the brink of obscurity. As the only Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in Atlanta founded and funded by Black people, Dr. James has steered Morris Brown College towards international recognition.

Here are five things to know about this HBCU prophet.

1. Legacy born from a family of educators

James’ journey in education was shaped by a family deeply rooted in teaching. His parents and grandmother were all educators, but he initially considered a different path. Growing up in Columbia, South Carolina, he attended Johnson High School, one of the few remaining originally Black high schools in the state, The Black Wall Street Times reported.

2. The unique educational journey of James

Dr. James embarked on his educational journey at South Carolina State University, an HBCU, where he initially pursued music with a small band scholarship. However, it was during his study of music theory that he realized teaching music wasn’t his calling. He later transferred to Winthrop University, where he earned a degree in communication disorders and speech pathology with a minor in social sciences.

“At first, I didn’t know I wanted to go into education. I just knew I couldn’t go home, so I actually even thought about going to the military, but God pushed me right back into it, so here I am,” James said to The Quintessential Gentleman.

3. Mentor’s influence

While teaching nontraditional students in Albany, Georgia, Dr. James discovered his passion for working with adult learners. It was during this time that he met a mentor who served as the vice president of Albany State. This mentor’s belief in him, stating that he could become the youngest college president, left a lasting impression on Dr. James.

4. James and his lifelong commitment to education

Dr. James understood that achieving his career aspirations would require further education. He went on to earn a master’s degree in business management and a Ph.D. in higher education leadership from Troy State University. Despite initial uncertainties, his path ultimately led him back to the field of education.

5. Leading the resurgence of Morris Brown College

As the 19th president of Morris Brown College, Dr. Kevin James faced significant challenges. The college had lost its accreditation nearly 20 years prior and was struggling. Dr. James embarked on a mission to restore Morris Brown College’s legacy, and under his leadership, the institution achieved full accreditation from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS) in 2022.

“I didn’t really know until my first day on the job how bad it really was. But I took those lemons and turn them into lemonade, and we hit the ground running with a new leadership team, new policies and procedures in place,” he told The Quintessential Gentleman.

He continued, “We worked on my fiscal stability (and) our policies regarding the fiscal umbrella of the institution. We’re scaling our academic profile. We’ve made history by getting our accreditation back, our federal financial aid back and so I just felt like I could do it. And based on the results, I believe that we can say to the world that we did it, and not only that, this is just the beginning of something great.”

Dr. Kevin James (Photo: Morris Brown website, https://morrisbrown.edu/president/)