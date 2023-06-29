By Alexis Clark

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University has reached a new milestone in research awards with over $95 million from various funding agencies and sponsors, for the 2022-2023 academic year. From groundbreaking discoveries to innovations in renewable energy and sustainable technologies, university officials believe these research efforts will continue to transform lives and shape the future of TSU students.

“I applaud our Research and Sponsored Programs division for the implementation and continuation of a robust program that speaks to TSU’s commitment to changing the world through our research,” said TSU President Glenda Glover.

In 2021, TSU’s external research funding was just over $70.7 million. The University has experienced a 34% increase since then. This includes an $18 million USDA/NIFA NEXTGeneration grant awarded to the college of agriculture that helped to propel TSU to the new record setting total.

“We have hit the highest total in grant awards in the institutions history this fiscal year,” said Associate Vice President of Research and Sponsored Programs Dr. Quincy Quick.

“This puts TSU in the upper echelon of research funding among HBCUs.”

“The USDA/NIFA grant isn’t just a financial fortune, but it is a transformative opportunity that will propel the TSU to new heights and academic excellence,” Dr. Quick added.

Quick, who is leading the R1 designation effort, says the goal is to ultimately reach a $150 million in total grant awards within the next five years. The R1 status the highest research designation, under the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Learning.

“Research expenditures is the key metric for going from R2 to R1,” Quick said.

To date, TSU’s Center of Excellence for Learning Sciences and the College of Agriculture have received a total of $65.9 million awards of this year’s total.

Here are some of the other top awards received in 2022-23:

• Dr. Andrea Tyler – Title III, $10,254,498 (Department of Education)

• Dr. Quincy Quick – RSP, $5,000,000 (Department of Energy)

• Dr. Karla Addesso – College of Agriculture, $2,479,982 (USDA)

• Dr. Melanie Cantu – College of Agriculture, $2,016,694 (USDA)

• Dr. Rebecca Selove – RSP, $1,772,784 (National Institutes of Health)

• Dr. Deo Chimba – College of Engineering, $1,611,168 (Dept. of Transportation)

• Dr. Margaret Whalen – RSP, $1,255,618 (National Institutes of Health)

• Dr. Roy Sonali – College of Agriculture, $1,158,373 (USDA)

• Dr. Jianwei Li, College of Agriculture, $1,118,709 (USDA)

• Dr. D’Etra Young – College of Agriculture, $1,000,000 (USDA)

• Dr. Robbie Melton – Academic Affairs, $1,000,000 (Apple/Hewlett Packard)

• Dr. Catherine Armwood – College of Engineering, $1,000,000 (NSF)

• Dr. Dafeng Hui – College of Life & Physical Sciences, $1,000,000 (NSF)

• Dr. Lin Li – College of Engineering, $1,000,000 – (NSF)

• Dr. Hongwei Si – College of Agriculture, $1,000,000 (USDA/NSF)

• Dr. Richard Mu – RSP, $1,000,000 (NSF)