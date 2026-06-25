A Sacred Journey Home: Thousands Gather in North Nashville for House of God Assembly

Historic denomination marks 128 years of faith, worship and cultural influence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Each summer, thousands of members of the House of God Church Keith Dominion travel to North Nashville from across the United States and around the world for the denomination’s Annual Assembly Conference.

The gathering serves as both a religious convocation and a homecoming for a faith community whose international headquarters has been rooted in North Nashville for more than a century.

Founded in 1898, the House of God Church Keith Dominion has grown from a small religious movement into a global fellowship with congregations and members spanning multiple states and countries. For 128 years, the church has maintained a presence in North Nashville, becoming one of the city’s longest-standing faith institutions and a significant part of the area’s religious and cultural history.

Known locally as “the church with the flags” because of the international flags displayed around its campus, the church welcomes visitors annually for worship services, leadership meetings, fellowship activities and community events.

The church’s influence extends beyond its religious mission.

Among its hidden gems is the R.W. Fletcher Heritage House Museum, located on Heiman Street near the church’s headquarters. Named for Bishop R.W. Fletcher, one of the denomination’s prominent leaders, the museum houses historical documents, photographs, artifacts and memorabilia chronicling the history of the church and its role in the broader story of Black faith communities in America.

Curated by longtime faith leader Bishop Mary Ravanelle, the museum serves as a repository of the denomination’s history, preserving records of church leadership, missionary work, congregational life and community engagement spanning more than a century. A few iconic artifacts having been created right off Historic Jefferson Street by renowned carver James Miles.

Church leaders say the museum helps connect younger generations to the institution’s origins while documenting the contributions of members whose work helped expand the church’s reach throughout the United States and abroad.

The denomination is also widely recognized for its role in preserving and advancing the Sacred Steel tradition, a distinctive style of worship music centered around the steel guitar.

For generations, musicians within the House of God Church incorporated steel guitar into worship services, creating a musical tradition that would later gain national and international recognition. The style has been studied by music historians and embraced by audiences far beyond church walls, becoming one of the most unique contributions of Black religious culture to American music.

“Sacred Steel a legacy worship,” says Brad Rogers, State Elder of North Carolina.

Today, Sacred Steel performances remain a hallmark of House of God worship and are featured prominently during the Annual Assembly Conference.

The church’s history is intertwined with that of North Nashville, a community long recognized as a center of Black education, business, culture and faith. Through decades of social and economic change, the House of God Church has remained a fixture in the neighborhood while continuing to expand its ministry, global reach and now a greater purpose through their new community development corporation – Elevate North Nashville. Learn more at www.elevatenorthnash.org

As members gather once again for the Annual Assembly Conference, church leaders say the event represents more than an annual meeting. It serves as an opportunity to celebrate the denomination’s history, strengthen connections among members and reaffirm its mission for future generations.

For many attendees, the journey to North Nashville is both a spiritual pilgrimage and a return to the place where generations of faith, worship and community have helped shape one of the nation’s enduring religious traditions.