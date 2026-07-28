Fisk University Honors Justice A. A. Birch, Jr. with Statue Unveiling

Ceremony held in partnership with the National Bar Association Judicial Council during the NBA’s 101st Annual Convention in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Fisk University hosted a statue unveiling and dedication ceremony honoring the life and legacy of Justice Adolpho A. Birch, Jr. on Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Jubilee Hall’s Appleton Room.

The invitation-only ceremony was held in partnership with the Judicial Council of the National Bar Association as part of the National Bar Association’s 101st Annual Convention, taking place in Nashville from July 25–31, 2026. The event celebrated Justice Birch’s contributions as a jurist, educator, civil rights advocate, and trailblazer whose legacy continues to inspire generations of lawyers, judges, students, and community leaders.

Justice Birch, a longtime member of the National Bar Association and former law instructor at Fisk University, is the only person in Tennessee history to serve at every level of the state’s judiciary. His career included service as a Davidson County General Sessions Court Judge, Criminal Court Judge for the Twentieth District, judge on the Tennessee Court of Appeals, and justice on the Tennessee Supreme Court. He became the first African American to serve in several of those roles and later became the first African American Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court.

“Fisk is honored to have played a role in Justice Birch’s story, and grateful to the National Bar Association and the Judicial Council for entrusting us with this tribute,” said Dr. Agenia Walker Clark, President of Fisk University. “His legacy is now part of this campus, and part of what we carry forward.”

The program included greetings from Fisk University, a musical selection by Friends of the Fisk Music Collective, reflections on Justice Birch’s impact on Fisk students, and remarks from the Birch family. The ceremony was coordinated by Judge Rachel L. Bell, a longtime advocate for preserving and celebrating Justice Birch’s legacy.

The dedication came during a week of national programming celebrating Black legal excellence, leadership, and service. Hosting the ceremony at Fisk underscored the shared legacy of historically Black institutions, civil rights advocacy, legal education, and the ongoing pursuit of justice.