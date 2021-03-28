A Winter Warm up at Jupiter Beach

December 2014

No rocket is required to take off for this trip. Head to Jupiter and enjoy a relaxing getaway in charming West Palm Beach county.

WHERE TO STAY

Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa is tucked away within a haven of lush tropical forestation with easy access to beachfront tranquility. The resort offers the perfect blend of activity and relaxation within and outside of the resort. Rooms are spacious offering total comfort. Stunning balcony views and luxurious accommodations make it feel like paradise.

The pool and outdoor bar are stone’s throw from the ocean, with tentative staff ready to pamper guests with great alacrity. Enjoy sunbathing in a lounge chair or take a snooze in a large hammock, feeling weightless while viewing palm treetops.

ORCHESTRA OF SOUNDS

The beach experience is calming and lively at the same time. The incoming waves crash into Anastasia limestone boulders along the Atlantic shoreline, forming miniature tide pools and cascading waterfalls over the natural barriers. It is an orchestra of sounds with majestic ocean views. There are rich tropical plants and shrubs along the sand, making it feel like a life-size terrarium. Perhaps early explorers were so mesmerized by the area that they figured only another planet could offer such diverse terrain in a concentrated area, hence calling it Jupiter.

After spending quality time on the beach, head to Sinclair’s Ocean Grill for oceanfront dining. Chef Ricky Gopeesingh infuses Caribbean spices and flavors into local fare with clever culinary thought and planning in every dish. The chef has mastered the craft, creating ingenious combinations such fruit purees within classic beurre blancs and hollandaise.

“We use a lot of fresh herbs and toasted whole dry spices to create flavor. There are no boundaries as to what we use. Our spice composition really is a combination of anything or everything in the spice world. This makes for a pure cuisine that keeps its dishes simple and honest and the only goal in mind is great flavor in harmony, ” states Chef Ricky.

REJUVENATE

Maintain the momentum of relaxation, leaving behind life stressors, with a visit to Jupiter Spa. The spa offers several treatment options. Recommended is the Signature Perfect Massage that relieves aching muscles and joints head to toe. Choose from soothing aromas calming the senses, such as earth and Frankenstein. A highly skilled masseuse works out tension build up, offering a scalpel massage, muscle stretching and deep tissue detox. It is 80 minutes of pure delight.

PLAY AND PADDLE

Enjoy a kayak or paddleboard tour along the Jupiter Intracoastal Waterways. Mangroves line the coastal waters, creating a sanctuary for manatees, turtles, egrets and more. It’s a peaceful journey through the natural habitat, offering a quiet glimpse of local wildlife. The BlueLine Surf & Paddle Co. provides guided tours with convenient parking and water access. For a more leisurely water experience, sit back and relax on a sunset boat ride aboard Pon Tiki Cruises where beverages are included.

Another great choice of activity is biking. The Jupiter Beach and Spa Resort offers rentals to guests, making it quite conducive to get to nearby restaurants, shopping and attractions. Recommended is a bike ride to the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum. A guide shares fascinating historical facts about the Seminole Indians, the life of a lighthouse keepers and more. Hear about the battle strategy of the Native Americans who defeated U.S. troops by eliminating the general, causing the army to scatter. The attacks continued until the troops finally outnumbered the Indians. The Seminoles ended the war by disappearing into the Everglades. A guide provides great insight as he concludes the tour with a climb up 150 stairs to the top of the lighthouse, offering breathtaking aerial views.

GREAT CATCH

Several nearby dining options are recommended in Jupiter. Little Moir’s Food Shack offers ingenious creations such as sweet potato encrusted tilapia or curried tripletail, which is flaky with a buttery taste like grouper. Another great local catch is Corvina, similar to sea bass. The salads at Little Moir’s offer a burst of fresh flavor, combining fresh fruits and vegetables with dressings such as keylime garlic.

Additional recommendations for dining are Guanabanas and the Dive Bar Restaurant. Both offer great ambiance and food, with the classics as well as unique twists to local fare.

Jupiter Island is the perfect South Florida destination, offering aesthetic coastal beauty along with plenty of activity, incredible dining and relaxation.

Restaurants:

Jetty’s

Little Moir’s Food Shack

Guanabanas / followed by drinks at Square Grouper

The Dive Bar Restaurant

Sinclair’s Ocean Grill at Jupiter Beach Resort / Executive Chef Ricky Gopeesingh

Activities:

Paddleboard & Kayak tour with BlueLine Surf & Paddle Co.

Pon Tiki boat ride

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum tour