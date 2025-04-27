Discover Knoxville’s Luxury Gem: The Tennessean Hotel Elevates the Art of Relaxation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For travelers seeking a luxurious escape in the heart of downtown Knoxville, The Tennessean Hotel offers an elevated retreat that blends European boutique charm with signature Southern hospitality. Now, guests can enjoy an even more relaxing stay with the hotel’s new “Tennessean Tuck-In” experience — a nightly ritual designed to help visitors unwind before retiring to their opulent accommodations.

From the moment guests arrive, they are greeted with a complimentary glass of Prosecco, setting the tone for an indulgent getaway. The Tennessean’s attention to detail continues with a variety of experiences crafted to encourage relaxation and rejuvenation.

Dining is a true highlight. At The Tavern at Maker Exchange, a must-try appetizer is the Blue Crab Dip, where the aged cheddar delivers an exceptional sharpness that perfectly complements the rich crab. For dinner, the Skillet Steak, served with a mouthwatering bourbon gravy and crispy fried Brussels sprouts, is pure indulgence. Another standout is the smash burger, a guest favorite packed with bold, savory flavor. Over in The Drawing Room, watching the bartender craft a Smoked Old Fashioned becomes an experience in itself — a little live entertainment to accompany your evening unwind.

The new Bedside Reading program offers another way to settle in for the night. Guests can access a curated collection of books, podcasts, and meditations directly from their nightstand. A QR code placed on a bookmark during turndown service makes it easy to dive into a good story, whether curled up in your room or relaxing by the cozy hearth at Maker Exchange. Selections can even be browsed before arrival, ensuring literary inspiration is part of the journey from start to finish.

Another nightly tradition is the Tea Forté Table, offering complimentary herbal teas in the lobby from 6 to 9 p.m. Known for its themed afternoon teas, The Tennessean extends this tradition into the evening, encouraging guests to sip and savor while winding down from a day spent exploring Knoxville.

For those who prefer a nightcap, The Drawing Room invites guests to enjoy expertly crafted cocktails from its new Night Cap Menu. Overlooking the iconic Sunsphere, the refined lounge provides the perfect backdrop for a final toast to the evening.

Adding a playful touch, beautifully designed classic board games — from Chess and Scrabble to Clue and Trivial Pursuit — are available to enjoy in the Maker Exchange Hearth or hotel lobby. Whether sipping tea or enjoying a cocktail, guests can reconnect with the simple pleasures of a friendly game.

“We live in a fast-paced world surrounded by a barrage of communication and technology,” said Paul Jordan, Area General Manager of The Tennessean Hotel. “The Tennessean Tuck-In program invites guests to pause, relax, and enjoy a few quiet moments of personal luxury, whether they are here for business or pleasure.”

Nestled along World’s Fair Park and the Tennessee River, The Tennessean offers a refined escape just steps from Knoxville’s vibrant culinary, arts, and music scene. The hotel features 82 lavish rooms and suites, adorned with artisan touches and thoughtful design elements — from river-reed-inspired furniture to topographical maps of Knoxville hanging above the beds. Butler service, customized concierge offerings, and the region’s only tea service tradition add to the one-of-a-kind guest experience.

Guests looking to pair their luxury stay with a bit of Broadway magic can opt for the “Tennessean Presents” package (starting at $499 per night), which includes:

A keepsake key card box and theatrical suite decor

A pre-show dinner for two inspired by the featured show

Black car service to and from the theater

A Broadway-themed nightcap and turndown amenity

Breakfast for two and late checkout (based on availability)

Upcoming productions include Moulin Rouge (April 29–May 11), Back to the Future (May 27–June 1), Les Misérables(July 29–August 3), and Wicked: The Movie (November 20–December 1), among others.

Adjacent to the hotel, guests can explore the Maker City Gallery, a stunning showcase of local artists’ work available for purchase. It’s the perfect place to discover a unique piece of Knoxville to take home.

And for a truly elegant afternoon, guests can reserve a table for The Tennessean’s traditional tea service — complete with savory bites and decadent sweets served on a three-tiered tray.

For reservations and more information, visit thetennesseanhotel.com.

A must try is the signature smoked old fashioned.