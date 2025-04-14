Discover Iceland: An Immersion into Glacial Beauty

For a remarkable getaway, completely unhinged from the everyday stressors of society, discover Iceland. This breathtaking land offers more than just scenic views—it’s a mental, emotional, and spiritual cleanse. Out here, it’s just you, towering mountain peaks, sweeping valleys, and cascading waterfalls at every turn. It was one of the last places on earth to be settled by humans, and 80% remains uninhabited.

A Curated Tour & a Luxury Stay: Hotel Rangá

Hotel Rangá, located just over an hour from Reykjavik, is where luxury meets the outdoors. This charming lodge provides curated tours that immerse guests in adventure, local culture, and divine cuisine.

Upon arrival, you’re welcomed into a haven of luxury, with remarkable craftsmanship and Nordic charm at every turn. The owner, Friðrik Pálsson, worked with his team to obtain handcrafted local, national and international artwork throughout the hotel. The brilliant decor captures the spirit of Iceland, showcasing the talents of expert artisans, builders, and designers. Each room is designed with exquisite taste, and the suites are themed after the continents, from Africa to Antartica.

The warmth and hospitality extends beyond expectation, and an immediate connection is felt with the entire team. While the language may seem daunting, one phrase will carry you far: “Já, já” (pronounced “yeah yeah”), which loosely translates to “everything’s good,” “okay,” or “let’s go.”

Dining is a spectacular experience within the Glass Hall. The dining space features floor to ceiling glass walls as the name suggests, with glorious scenes of the outdoors. There is also a private dining area upstairs. Begin your mornings with a traditional Icelandic breakfast, featuring protein-rich skyr and delicious volcanic-baked rye bread.

For dinner, start with a savory the wild mushroom soup—rich, creamy, and comforting. Another must try is the reindeer carpaccio—surprisingly smooth and flavorful. But if you dare, Iceland’s fermented shark awaits—a true test of bravery. The traditional way to try it is to take a bite, then chase it with a shot of Brennivín (known as “the Black Death”). For dinner, a must is the Icelandic lamb, known for its purity thanks to free-roaming flocks and hormone-free diets. And of course the seafood does not get any fresher. Savor the salmon or arctic char. And save room for dessert, such as the Mascarpone-filled Chocolate Globe.

The hotel is situated along the Ranga River. For a primal, invigorating experience, head out barefoot and take a plunge into the 2°C river, followed by a soak in the hot tub. Proven to improve circulation and detox, it is indeed invigorating.

Adventure Awaits

Iceland is a dreamland for outdoor adventurers, and Hotel Rangá ensures each guest experiences the best the landscape has to offer. Choose from a wide array of activities for exploration from a Super Jeep tour to guided hikes to driving buggies.

The Super Jeep tour is a fantastic way to take in the sites in comfort. Along the way, enjoy viewing turf houses, which look like hobbit homes in J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings.” They were built partially underground on the Nordic island, made of the locally sourced materials as stone, turf and wood. The tour includes stops at waterfalls and mini hikes as well as lunch consisting of the infamous grilled hotdogs. Made with fresh lamb and topped with crispy onions and special sauces, Icelandic hotdogs are a culinary experience all their own. Enjoy taking in the sites of the countryside and viewing Icelandic horses—compact yet powerful, known for their unique five gaits and gentle demeanor.

While a jeep tour is phenomenal, a hiking tour on the diverse, glacial cliffs is another worldly experience. Each hiker is equipped with boot spikes, and expert guides share insights into Iceland’s awe-inspiring glacial formations. Glaciers—ever-changing and majestic—stand as a reminder of nature’s artistry and constant evolution. These are the real wonders: raw, powerful, and untouched by artificial creation or CGI. It’s no wonder Iceland has served as the otherworldly backdrop for films like Interstellar and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

There are areas with black lava rock terrain, blanketed with white snow. Here, ravens—likely the most common creatures you’ll encounter—glide effortlessly through the sky. These highly intelligent birds, once used by Vikings to find land, are steeped in legend and considered messengers of the gods.

Another type of terrain to contrast the volcanic surfaces are the soft moss covered hills. Hiking this terrain is remarkable as the soft moss is cushiony enough to lie down on for a nap. Discover ancient caves and waterfalls along the way as you refill your bottle straight from the streams—some of the purest water on Earth.

Perhaps the ultimate thrill is speeding through Icelandic mountains on a buggy. These are similar to ATV’s but with far bigger tires. Speed over the lava rocks and rivers as stretches of land lie ahead. These off-road excursions may splash you with glacial water, but fear not—waterproof suits keep you warm as the winds blow. It is a thrilling and spectacular way to trek the mountains.

Another unforgettable dining experience, perhaps once in a lifetime, is dining in the Caves of Hella—dating back to 850 A.D. when the Vikings first arrived in Iceland. The cave dinner combines storytelling with feasting, featuring savory lamb shanks and timeless fables. Gather at the table which is adorned with reindeer skin and candles and hear the stories of those who inhabited the caves.

Creative Experiences & Soulful Reflections

Hotel Rangá also offers unexpected experiences like beer tastings paired with Icelandic dishes which yes, include lamb. For a permanent mark of your journey, take advantage of an on-site tattoo artist. Share with the artist what you’re seeking, and she will sketch a custom design for your approval. It’s a chance to carry a meaningful memory home with you—etched not only in your heart but on your skin. Whether it’s a symbol inspired by the land, a raven in flight, or a Viking rune, it becomes a personal tribute to a place that leaves a deep impression.

This escape to Iceland leaves a lasting impression. It’s more than a vacation—it’s a meditative experience that reconnects you to the Earth and yourself. Surrounded by volcanic mountains and mossy hills soft enough to nap on, the spirit feels both grounded and free. And Hotel Rangá is the the perfect place to experience the land of fire and ice.

Getting there: Fly direct from Nashville on Iceland Air