Actor Kaley Cuoco Bashes Coach Who Punched Horse At Tokyo Olympics

WASHINGTON — Hollywood actor Kaley Cuoco recently ripped a German modern pentathlon coach who came under fire for punching a horse at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Cuoco, who is married to equestrian Karl Cook and rides horses herself, sounded off in an Instagram Story on Aug. 13, 2021, nearly a week after Germany’s team coach Kim Raisner was disqualified from the Games for striking Saint Boy, ridden by Germany’s Annika Schleu, with her fist during the Women’s Modern Pentathlon competition, as per reports.

Sharing a photo of Schleu and the horse, Cuoco expressed her displeasure.

“I feel it’s my duty and heart to comment on this disgrace,” she said.

“This is not Olympic show jumping. This is a disgusting classless abusive representation of our sport in so many ways (sic).”

“This team should be ashamed of themselves. You and your team did not do your country proud, or this sport. You make us look bad. Shame on you and Godspeed to any animal that comes in contact with you (sic).”

In another post, Cuoco called it “pure classless behavior right here.”

“Disgusting on all levels. This is not our sport. This does not represent our sport. This rider and her ‘trainer’ are a disgrace,” she said.

The “Big Bang Theory” alum then offered to purchase the horse.

“I’ll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price,” Cuoco’s post read.

Cuoco, an animal lover, owns 25 horses herself and occasionally posts pictures and videos of riding them on her Instagram handle.

The Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne confirmed in a statement that Raisner was disqualified.

“Her actions were deemed to be in violation of The Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne Competition Rules, which are applied to all recognized Modern Pentathlon competitions including the Olympic Games,” the executive said.

In a broadcast of the event, Schleu struggled to control her horse that refused to jump or trot.

Raisner could be heard telling Schleu to “really hit” the horse, which she did. As the horse backed up to the fence where Raisner was standing behind, she, too, hit the animal with her fist, as per a news outlet.

Raisner was “given a black card” by the governing body, which disqualified her from the remainder of the Games. Schleu appeared highly frustrated during the event, crying while mounted on her horse. Saint Boy cleared four fences before crashing into the next and then refusing to continue, as per reports.

On the film front, Cuoco appears in streaming platform HBO Max’s Emmy nominated television series “The Flight Attendant.” The drama mystery also stars Michiel Huisman and Zosia Mamet.

She will next be seen in Patrick Hughes’ action-drama film “The Man from Toronto” alongside Woody Harrelson, Ellen Barkin, and Kevin Hart.

She is currently filming “Meet Cute” opposite Pete Davidson.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil