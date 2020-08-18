Advance Financial Gives Away Free Backpacks at Local Nashville Store

NASHVILLE, Tenn., August 18, 2020 – The local Advance Financial at 800 Jefferson Street in Nashville gave away 125 backpacks to area school students. The initiative was part of Advance Financial’s deep-rooted commitment to education. The backpacks were loaded with supplies ranging from pencils to hand sanitizer. Generous donations for the packs were made by Cigna, Greenbrier Distillery, Excalibur Group and the Advance Financial Foundation. The packs were safely distributed through the drive-thru window.

“I love being part of the Advance Financial family. It’s so important to us to give back to the communities we serve,” said Martin McCollum, Operations Manager for the store on Jefferson Street. “Backpacks and supplies are so critical for starting school with confidence. Whether in person or virtually, we want to make sure the kids in our communities are ready for a successful school year.”

A total of 500 backpacks were distributed across the State of Tennessee during this drive in Chattanooga, Clarksville, Knoxville and Nashville.

