If you’re looking for a small, distinctive electric car, the Fiat 500e is worth considering. The 2024 Fiat 500e marks the return of Fiat’s electric city car to the U.S. market. This all-new, all-electric FIAT 500e brings a lot of excitement to its customers. The latest version is a tad bit larger in space plus; it offers a blend of retro styling and modern EV technology.

This compact hatchback is powered by a 42-kWh battery, delivering 118 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque, with an estimated EPA range of approximately 150 miles on a single charge. Its Smart Charging Port enables AC home and public charging, plus public DC fast charging, which delivers a 0 – 80 percent charge in 35 minutes.

The 2024 Fiat 500e retains its iconic retro styling, blending classic charm with modern touches. The rounded headlights, smooth body lines, and distinctive front grille give it a playful yet sophisticated look. Fiat has incorporated sleek LED lighting, stylish wheel designs, and a minimalist rear end, maintaining the car’s signature aesthetic while enhancing aerodynamics. The 500e’s lightweight build contributes to its efficiency, making it standout among small EVs.

The 500e is a real bonus for urban driving, as it features one-pedal driving, a lightweight chassis, and an overall fun driving experience that makes it cool to maneuver through Nashville city streets. While its cargo space and rear seating are a bit limited, it compensates with those strong tech features, including digital instruments, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and wireless smartphone integration. The front seats are surprisingly roomy, offering decent comfort for city driving, but the rear seats are tight, making them best suited for short trips or occasional passengers. The infotainment system is user-friendly, featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless connectivity.

This is an awesome car for drivers who prioritize design over spaciousness.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP – starts at $32,500 — EPA-estimated driving mileage of 127 MPGe in the city and 104 MPGe on the highway