Afghanistan Too Big For Pakistan To Swallow, Too Big For Taliban To Govern: Afghan President

KABUL — The self-proclaimed “caretaker” President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh, claimed that the country of Afghanistan is too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for the Taliban to govern.

“Nations must respect the rule of law, not violence. Afghanistan is too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for Talibs to govern. Don’t let your histories have a chapter on humiliation and bowing to terror groups,” Saleh tweeted on Aug. 19.

His comments were in response to the tweet of Michael Johns, a former White House official.

“Afghanistan’s constitution, adopted in 2004, addresses the nation’s governance under the circumstances such as those that have just unfolded. In such a case, first vice president @AmrullahSaleh2 assumes the role of the presidency. Nations must respect the rule of law, not violence,” read the tweet by Johns.

Saleh responded by saying not to let your histories have a chapter on humiliation and bowing to terror groups.

Saleh, on Aug. 17, had declared himself as the “legitimate caretaker President” after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.