Air New Zealand Banking On Trans-Tasman Flights

HOBART, Australia — After a bumper week of trans-Tasman travel, Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran is hopeful flights over the ditch can help restore the national carrier after its most turbulent year.

Air New Zealand witnessed its busiest day on April 23 since the onset of the pandemic, with 42,000 people taking flights with the national carrier.

Foran will be one of them.

The New Zealand-born former Walmart senior executive is taking his first overseas flight since taking the job, heading to Sydney to meet new family members.

“I have three children who live in Australia, and there are three grandchildren there I haven’t met yet,” he said.

That makes the 59-year-old the archetypal trans-Tasman traveler this week.

Analysts predicted the first-week surge for travelers visiting family and relatives, known in industry lingo as visiting friends and relatives.