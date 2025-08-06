Alphonso Harvey Appointed to Nashville’s Hospital Authority Board

Healthcare Leader and Maternal Health Advocate Brings Community-Focused Vision to City’s Public Health System

NASHVILLE, TN — Alphonso Harvey, a respected healthcare innovator and long-time community advocate, has been appointed to the Metropolitan Nashville Hospital Authority Board, with a term extending through July 11, 2026.

Harvey was officially nominated by the Mayor’s Office on July 1, 2025, and confirmed by the Metropolitan Council during its August 5 session.

Founder of HelpToMoms.com, Harvey has built a reputation for expanding maternal health access across Tennessee. His Nashville-based organization provides insurance-covered pregnancy support kits, breast pumps, and medical equipment to Medicaid and Medicare populations. Since launching the company, he has remained committed to addressing health disparities and strengthening social support systems for mothers and underserved communities.

“It’s an honor to join Nashville’s Hospital Authority Board,” said Harvey. “I’m committed to public service and look forward to contributing my experience in healthcare innovation and community advocacy to advance equitable access to high‑quality care for all Nashville residents.”

In addition to his work in maternal health, Harvey has been active in civil rights and community mentorship since 1999, empowering younger generations of professionals and civic leaders throughout Nashville.

What This Means for Nashville

Harvey’s appointment signals a continued commitment to health equity and culturally competent care in the city’s public health system. His unique experience at the intersection of innovation, accessibility, and community engagement will support the Hospital Authority’s efforts to serve all of Davidson County—especially vulnerable populations who too often fall through the cracks.

Board Term Details

Board : Metropolitan Nashville Hospital Authority

: Metropolitan Nashville Hospital Authority Term Ends : July 11, 2026

: July 11, 2026 Role: Oversees strategy, operations, and partnerships for Metro Nashville’s public hospitals and health equity initiatives.

Harvey’s presence on the board brings both lived experience and strategic insight to the table. As Nashville continues to navigate challenges in healthcare access, maternal mortality, and community wellness, his appointment reflects a growing recognition that solutions must be rooted in equity, innovation, and the voices of those closest to the issues. His leadership is expected to help shape a more inclusive future for Metro Nashville’s public health landscape.