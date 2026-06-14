Black on Buchanan Returns to North Nashville to Celebrate Juneteenth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Equity Alliance is inviting the community to celebrate Juneteenth with the return of its seventh annual Black on Buchanan festival, an event organizers describe as a celebration of Black joy, freedom, entrepreneurship and culture in the heart of North Nashville.

The free community event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13, along Buchanan Street in North Nashville. Organizers expect more than 1,500 attendees and more than 75 vendors and community partners to participate in the annual block party.

Black on Buchanan predates Juneteenth’s designation as a federal holiday in 2021 and has grown into one of Nashville’s signature Juneteenth celebrations. The event is intentionally held in North Nashville, a historically Black neighborhood that has long served as a cultural and economic center for generations of Black residents.

The celebration will begin with a processional led by Sankofa Drum and Dance, a Nashville-based West African performing arts group. Entertainment throughout the afternoon and evening is scheduled to include performances by DJ Crisis, Nick Drake, LotisMusic, Memethegoat, Young Buck and Dem Franchize Boyz. Williams will co-host the event with Jordan Gaither of 101.1 The Beat.

In addition to live entertainment, Black on Buchanan will feature a small business vendor village showcasing Black-owned businesses, artists and community organizations. Organizers say the event provides an opportunity to support Black entrepreneurship while celebrating the significance of Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865.

The Equity Alliance describes Black on Buchanan as “a vibrant display of Blackness in North Nashville” and a celebration of “Black joy, excellence, freedom and our fight for Black liberation.” The organization says hosting the event on Buchanan Street honors the neighborhood’s past while recognizing its future.

More information about Black on Buchanan is available at theequityalliance.org/bob.