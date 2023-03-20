(Black PR Wire) ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Fearless Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Fearless Fund, the first venture capital fund built by women of color, for women of color, has partnered with Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator for a multi-phase grant program that will bolster Black women owned, consumer product-based business.

Through this unique cohort, Black women-owned businesses are receiving grants in amounts between $10,000 – $20,000, in addition to enrollment in Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator, which is dedicated to providing growth opportunities for Black-owned product-based businesses selling in Amazon’s store. This marks a significant opportunity for greater representation in retail as only 6 percent of US retail businesses have a Black owner, despite Black Americans representing 14 percent of the US adult population as of data from 2020 (Hello Alice).

“We are excited to enroll business grant recipients in Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator, giving each brand access to an unparalleled network of mentors that will allow them to reach their professional goals,” says Arian Simone, Co-Founder and General Partner of Fearless Fund.

“Mission-driven partnerships are critical to stimulating economic growth. We are excited to partner with the Fearless Fund to support 75 incredible Black women entrepreneurs in achieving their dreams. By participating in Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator, founders will access a suite of resources, including financial assistance, business education and coaching, and marketing support. BBA supports the success of Black-owned businesses by providing a place for their businesses, to start, scale, and create a community to encourage and inspire them along the journey. We believe, when we knock down barriers for Black-owned businesses, through those learnings, we unlock the door for all small businesses to thrive. We stand firm in our vision to target systemic barriers and leverage our entire community to create sustainable pathways to equity that build generational wealth for not only Black-owned businesses and Black women-owned businesses, but all underserved businesses,” says Danyel Surrency Jones, Director, and Head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator.

Grant Recipients:

Kimberly Shamsiddin, Al Shams Abayas

Roshonda Coleman, Anointed Hands Salon & Products

Brittny Phillips, Articulate Hands

Ife Obi, Back To You by The Fit In

Sophia Danner-Okotie, Besida

Kimba Williams, KUSHAE

Kelli Palmer, Breedlove Beauty Co.

Myriam Simpierre, Buy Better Foods Corporation

Dana Harris, Coffee Treasures In A Box Felicia Jackson, CPRWrap, Inc.

Karen Flowers, Curl House

Iyonna Woods, Fancy Free Hair & Skin

Melissa Samuel, Finesseyourclaws LLC

Gineen Cargo, Gavin Christianson Bridal

Kristen Dunning, Gently Soap

Melaina Glanton, Goddess Beauty Skincare

Keicha Danzie, Good Boy Goodies

Colette Glover-Hannah, Hannah’s Shoebox, LLC

Ashley Milligan Nesbit, Healthy Muhf#@kin Hair

Hope Webb, Imani Girl Boutique LLC

Tyler Clark, Inspire by Tyler

Nikia Londy, Intriguing Hair

Krystle McKay, K.Lorayne Apparel

Abena Slowe, Karité LLC

Keya Martin, Keeyahri

Keva Johnson, Keva J Swimwear

Kimo Bentley, Kimo Bentley MedSpa

Mia Campbell, KING ME Custom Jewelry

Sherrie Wilson, Krowned

Arah Sims, Kyutee Beauty

Kimberley Napoleon, Loc’d n Naturally

Ariane Turner, Look Good Live Well

Sierra Breckenridge, Mama Sisi LLC

Megan Smith, Megan Renee LLC

Krystal Duhaney, Milky Mama

Onaedo Achebe, Minti Oral Care

Wendy Ann George, Mosheen Spice Naturals Jennifer Peets, Naked Bar Soap Co.

Chrissy Cabrera, Naturally London

Rasheedah Loharsingh, Naturals Republic Inc.

Nikita Johnson, Nikita’s Beauty Bar

Taylor Long, Nomads Swimwear LLC

Olatomide “Tomide” Awe, Olori

Nadine Joseph, Peak and Valley

Rachel James, Pear Nova

Twana Moore, Personally She

Piper Barley, Posh Hair District

Taylor Freeman, Pynk Matrixx

Onikeh Brown-Wilson, Satin Pavement

Cynthia “Cindy” Tawiah, Shades Of U

Shika Myrickes, Shika and Company Extensions

Jasmine “Symoné” Gates, Sincerely, Bädé

Skye Loy, SkyeLight

Tenita Strand, Status Co. Leather Studio

Tamekia Geer, TamGee Artistry Studio

Erika Collins, The Hanan Project

Jade Akinrolabu, The Lazy Hat

Erika Massaquoi, THE OULA COMPANY

Kamilah Campbell, The Pink Locket

Ashli Goudelock, The Tsuri Company

Markea Dickinson-Frasier, Thermaband

Valerie Blaise, VAVVOUNE

Jasmine Lewis, Vie Beauty

Leah Hernandez, Young Authors Publishing

Donnya Negera, YUUMA

About Fearless Foundation

Fearless Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Fearless Fund and a 501(c)(3) organization; with a mission to advance the progression for people of color by reducing racial inequities and providing access to capital. Through strategic partnerships, grant programs, educational programs, and college scholarships, the Fearless Foundation creates opportunities to encourage and aid those who are in need of equitable and sustainable support. We are dedicated to the advancement of those in need by supporting other foundations, organizations, and missions that align with this important work. https://www.fearless.fund/foundation-2

About Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator

In 2021, Amazon committed $150M over four years to launch the Black Business Accelerator designed to help build sustainable growth for Black-owned selling businesses by providing access to capital, business guidance, mentorship, and marketing support. Developed with guidance from Black selling partners, mentors, and advisors, the BBA can help grow Black-owned businesses by providing access to a

suite of benefits and tailored resources to meet their unique needs and help Black business owners succeed as sellers in Amazon’s store. To learn more about BBA, visit amazon.com/bba.

Source: Fearless Fund