American Airlines Launches New Nonstop Flight from Nashville to Austin, Texas

American Airlines will soon have a nonstop flight option from Nashville to Austin, Texas.

The flight will begin with daily service on May 6 and bump up routes to twice daily on July 2.

“We thank our partners at American Airlines and welcome their new service to Austin,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. “Reflecting the strength of this market, air service options from BNA continue to grow, which helps create healthy competition and serves the travel demands of our customers across the region.”

Prior to the pandemic, officials say BNA was one of the fastest growing airports in North America, with nearly 18.3 million passengers in 2019.