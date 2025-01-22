Antioch High School shooter kills another student, then himself

One student is dead and another is wounded after a third student opened fire with a pistol Wednesday at Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee, police said. The 17-year-old shooter then shot himself and died, according to police.

The shooting happened in the school’s cafeteria, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron told reporters during a news briefing. A police SWAT team has cleared the building.

“There is no danger at the school,” he said.

The two victims were taken to a hospital, where a female student died and a male student was treated for a graze wound to his arm, Aaron said. Aaron clarified the gender of the wounded student at a later briefing.

Police identified the female student as Josselin Corea Escalante, 16. The shooter was identified as a 17-year-old student at the school, Solomon Henderson.

Another male student was being treated for a facial injury that wasn’t a gunshot wound after falling during the chaos, Aaron said.

Police didn’t immediately have a motive for the shooting, and Police Chief John Drake said it wasn’t yet clear if the victims were targeted. An investigation was ongoing.

The shooting started in the cafeteria at 11:09 a.m. local time, Aaron said. Police were called to the school at 11:11 a.m., he said.

The police department posted a photo to social media of officers responding. Parents were urged to not come to the school and instead to go to a hospital to reunite with their children.

Police respond to a shooting at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tennessee, outside Nashville, Jan. 22, 2025. / Credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Nashville’s school district posted a phone number that families can call for information.

“The line is very busy,” the school district said. “Stay on even if you don’t hear a tone.”

Police said buses would take the students to the reunification center. Aerial footage from CBS affiliate WTVF-TV showed a crowd of people outside the hospital.

Over 2,100 students are enrolled at the public high school.

Antioch is a neighborhood of Nashville about 10 miles southeast of downtown.

The shooting happened less than two years after a shooter killed three children and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville.

In 2024, 69 victims were killed in school shooting incidents, according to data from the K-12 School Shooting Database.

So far in 2025, there have been 10 school shooting incidents, according the group. In 2024, there were 330 incidents, the second-highest total in at least the last decade. The data includes any instance of a gun fired or brandished or when a bullet hits school property, including gang violence, domestic incidents and accidents.