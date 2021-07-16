Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack For iPhone 12 Series At $99

WASHINGTON — Tech giant Apple has announced a new accessory for the iPhone 12 called MagSafe Battery Pack that magnetically attaches to the back of the gadget and charges it wirelessly. Apple has also indirectly unlocked the previously unannounced iPhone 12 feature: reverse wireless charging.

When the MagSafe Battery Pack is attached to an iPhone, and the iPhone is charging through a lightning cable, the iPhone is actually delivering power to the battery pack, as per a media report. The MagSafe Battery Pack retails for $99.

Apple confirmed the developments in a support document, the media report said.

“If both your iPhone and MagSafe Battery Pack needs to be charged, you can charge them at the same time,” the Apple document said.

“Attach your MagSafe Battery Pack to your iPhone and then plug the MagSafe Battery Pack into a power adapter. You can also charge both if you attach your MagSafe Battery Pack to your iPhone, then plug your iPhone into a power source. You might want to charge this way if you need to connect your iPhone to another device while charging, like if you are using wired CarPlay or transferring photos to a Mac.”

“When charging on the go, your MagSafe Battery Pack can charge your iPhone with up to 5W of power. If connected to a 20W or higher power source, it can charge with up to 15W of power,” the document said.

“If someone tells you that the MagSafe Battery Pack is 1,460mAh — they didn’t do the research and went for the hot take instead. It’s an 11.1Wh battery, which is about the size of the iPhone 12 battery. There are Two 1460mAh cells in it, but you do lose power efficiency with Qi,” tweeted Andru Edwards, Founder of Gear Live.

Apple also released a blog explaining how to use the MagSafe Battery Pack.

“MagSafe Battery Pack includes a charge management feature to help maintain battery health in cases where your MagSafe Battery Pack is connected to power for prolonged periods of time,” the blog post said.

It was speculated by the tech experts that this feature might allow the iPhone 12 to charge other devices like AirPods as well. But it can only work when the iPhone 12 is plugged in.

However, there has been no official word about this feature working with any other accessory apart from the new MagSafe Battery Pack. But this may change in the future, as per a media report.

