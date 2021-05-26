Applications Open Now to High School Educators Nationwide for Complimentary Access to finEDge Financial Education Curriculum

complimentary access to finEDge during the 2021-22 academic year. Local school districts and
interested parents are advised to share this information immediately with high school educators who
may be interested in applying.
What: finEDge is a semester-long financial education curriculum designed by educators, researchers,
and curriculum developers at the University of Chicago Financial Education Initiative in partnership with
the Magnetar Capital Foundation. The underlying philosophy of the program is to teach sound financial
decision-making rather than simply transmit financial information and facts. The research-based
curriculum is focused on developing students’ knowledge while fostering productive attitudes and
behaviors around money. Simultaneously, finEDge strengthens teachers’ content knowledge and
confidence by providing professional development and ongoing support. With a serious respect for the
personal situation of each student, the curriculum responsibly acknowledges and addresses the range of
financial learners’ realities and economic environments, including systemic barriers and inequities.
Where: Interested educators can apply online: https://bit.ly/3e8JP1f.
When: Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis, with all 100 available sponsorships
awarded to schools by Aug. 20, 2021 for the 2021-22 academic year.
Why: Jackson Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission to increase financial education across
the country, is supporting the University of Chicago Financial Education Initiative to provide 100
teachers and approximately 5,000 high school students with complimentary access to finEDge. Together
these two organizations are committed to providing educators and students with access to high-quality
financial education materials.
strategic goal to reach teachers who are new to teaching personal finance,” said Danielle Robinson,
Jackson Charitable Foundation Executive Director. “Research tells us teachers who are new to teaching
this subject matter often feel unprepared to do so. finEDge’s high-quality, wrap-around curriculum
paired with professional development gives educators the support they need to improve students’
financial futures.”