Applications Open Now to High School Educators Nationwide for Complimentary Access to finEDge Financial Education Curriculum

Who: High school educators nationwide who are new to teaching financial education can apply now forcomplimentary access to finEDge during the 2021-22 academic year. Local school districts andinterested parents are advised to share this information immediately with high school educators whomay be interested in applying.

What: finEDge is a semester-long financial education curriculum designed by educators, researchers,

and curriculum developers at the University of Chicago Financial Education Initiative in partnership with

the Magnetar Capital Foundation. The underlying philosophy of the program is to teach sound financial

decision-making rather than simply transmit financial information and facts. The research-based

curriculum is focused on developing students’ knowledge while fostering productive attitudes and

behaviors around money. Simultaneously, finEDge strengthens teachers’ content knowledge and

confidence by providing professional development and ongoing support. With a serious respect for the

personal situation of each student, the curriculum responsibly acknowledges and addresses the range of

financial learners’ realities and economic environments, including systemic barriers and inequities.

Where: Interested educators can apply online: https://bit.ly/3e8JP1f.

When: Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis, with all 100 available sponsorships

awarded to schools by Aug. 20, 2021 for the 2021-22 academic year.

Why: Jackson Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission to increase financial education across

the country, is supporting the University of Chicago Financial Education Initiative to provide 100

teachers and approximately 5,000 high school students with complimentary access to finEDge. Together

these two organizations are committed to providing educators and students with access to high-quality

financial education materials.