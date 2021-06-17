Apply for $800K in College Scholarships Deadline June 18th

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Nurturing the next generation of activists and community leaders starts with an investment in their education. Each year the association offers need-based and merit scholarships as part of the NAACP – Scholars and Professionals: Internships, Ready Youth and Employment (N-SPIRE) program.

This year, 170 awards range from $3,000 to $15,000 thanks to the support of various donors, including Dark & Lovely, Vans, and SmileDirectClub. Through our N-Spire Scholarship Program, we have more than $800,000 available to help deserving high school seniors and college students fund the upcoming school year.

Have you, or the students you know, applied? The June 18 deadline is approaching quickly.

Through the generosity of our donors, we have the opportunity to advance our efforts to ensure equity in educational opportunity that prepares students for success in school, work and life.

Take advantage of this tremendous opportunity and apply today!