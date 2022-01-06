High school seniors in the West Contra Costa Unified District (WCCUSD) are encouraged to apply for the annual Chevron Richmond Black History Awareness Scholarship program.

Applications can be accessed at https://richmond.chevron.com/community/education/scholarships and must be received by email on or before Monday, Jan. 17.

First launched in 2003, the scholarship is sponsored by the Chevron Richmond Black Employee Network and provides four deserving students with scholarships in honor of William F. King, a distinguished Chevron chemical engineer of 27-plus years who was active in the community and retired in 2003. To date, the Refinery’s Black Employee Network has awarded over 50 student scholarships.

Applicants must have an overall GPA of at least 2.5, must show community involvement and leadership skills, and must plan to attend a two- or four-year college or university during the 2021-2022 academic school year.

Along with completing an application, students must submit a typed 500-750-word double-spaced essay about how an event in Black history impacted their life, their experience in community involvement or lessons they’ve learned from their past. The applicants are also required to have a letter of recommendation from an instructor, adviser, coach, community leader, pastor or someone else who is not a relative.

Scholarship winners will be notified of the results by Feb. 1. The first-place winner (and possibly the second through fourth place winners) will be expected to read their essay at the Annual Chevron Richmond Black History Awareness Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Students must submit completed application packets by email to RichmondCE@chevron.com.