MCMINNVILLE, TN— Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, broke ground Friday, June 9th, for its future branch location in McMinnville. Located off Highway 70 South and Bridge Builders Road, the newest branch is expected to open in the second quarter of 2024.

When completed, the 3,500 square foot facility will mark an office relocation for Ascend from the current Three Star Mall branch to the future site. The new location will offer a broad range of services, including checking, savings and youth accounts, as well as money market and certificate of deposit accounts. Other products include mortgage, auto and recreational loans, credit cards, personal loans, personal line of credit loans, and business accounts and loans.

“McMinnville is growing and so are the needs of our members,” said Matt Jernigan, Ascend president and CEO. “As a result, we are looking forward to the move next year into our new home in Warren County. We believe this new branch location will provide a refreshed modern facility and equipment, and will help us better serve our new and existing members’ financial needs. The facility will be different, but the member service and friendliness you receive from our staff will remain the same.”

The new Ascend building will also include five member service rooms, a tech/device bar for visitors to utilize, two Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs), a greeter’s station with a fully functioning workspace and cash recycler, a coin machine in the lobby, and a two-lane ITM/ATM drive-up.

The lobby’s hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The service hours for the two drive-up ITMs are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; these ITMs also act as ATMs with 24/7 drive-up access to make withdrawals, deposits and balance inquiries.