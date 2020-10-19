ASCENSION SAINT THOMAS WEST CELEBRATES 100TH KIDNEY TRANSPLANT YEAR-TO-DATE

Leaders from the Kidney Transplant Program at Ascension Saint Thomas West met with Fahad Tahir, President and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas West and Midtown, to celebrate the program’s record-breaking 100th kidney transplant year-to-date. Click this link to view video from the celebration.
“We have been blessed and successful in our endeavors because we continue to be a very patient-centric program concentrated on the needs of every individual patient no matter what their insurance or social status,” said Dr. Derek Moore at the event. Moore is the Kidney Transplant Program Director. He added, “We continue to revise our evaluation and surgical techniques to deal with and operate on patients whom others have not agreed to operate on.”
“Saint Thomas has seen amazing growth in the kidney transplant program over the past 4 years, having grown over 70 percent since 2016. According to the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR), the Saint Thomas Kidney Transplant Program has one of the fastest rates of transplant in the region,” said Laurie Oliver, Director of the Ascension Saint Thomas Heart and Kidney Transplant Programs, after the event. She continued, “We are extremely proud of where we have been and where we are going, but right now we are just enjoying taking great care of our patients. We are proud of the collaboration of the team, administration and all of the departments and people who have made 100-plus kidney transplants possible this calendar year.”
