ASCENSION SAINT THOMAS WEST CELEBRATES 100TH KIDNEY TRANSPLANT YEAR-TO-DATE

Leaders from the Kidney Transplant Program at Ascension Saint Thomas West met with Fahad Tahir, President and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas West and Midtown, to celebrate the program’s record-breaking 100th kidney transplant year-to-date. Click this link to view video from the celebration

“We have been blessed and successful in our endeavors because we continue to be a very patient-centric program concentrated on the needs of every individual patient no matter what their insurance or social status,” said Dr. Derek Moore at the event. Moore is the Kidney Transplant Program Director. He added, “We continue to revise our evaluation and surgical techniques to deal with and operate on patients whom others have not agreed to operate on.”