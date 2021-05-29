‘At The Movies’ THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD

Movie Review

By Michael Hernandez

Entertainment Reporter &

Texas Metro News Columnist

THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD stars Angelina Jolle as a hard driving smoke jumper who parachutes into roaring forest fires along the Montana wilderness. Her character, Hannah, out boys the boys when it comes to high risks and hard drinking. However, she loses her confidence when three young boys die in a fire that she blames herself for not preventing. After failing a psych test she’s re-stationed to a fire tower where her main chores are watching the forest for fires and keeping up to date on weather reports. The movie also revolves around a young boy, Conner, played by Finn Little, whose father, a forensic accountant, is on the run and headed out west to stay with his brother-in-law, Ethan (Jon Bernthal), who is a deputy in the small town in Montana.

Two assassins follow close behind after the accountant discovers corruption involving a crooked government official. The two assassins, brothers Jack and Patrick, played by Aiden Gillian and Nicholas Hoult, run Owen, played by Jake Weber, off the road and while he’s dying he gives his son a folder with evidence involving the corrupt official and a mob boss. With the two assassins not far behind, young Conner flees on foot and runs into Jolle’s character. Hannah protects the boy at all costs from the assassins. They also have to flee a fast moving fire that the two brothers set to flush out their victims.

I also have to mention two other key characters in the film, Allison (Medina Senghore) who plays Ethan’s pregnant wife and is pretty handy with a shotgun and Tyler Perry who has a small role in the movie as a ruthless crime boss who gives the two brothers their marching orders. The movie is rated R for extreme violence and has a run time of 1 hour and 40 minutes. It’s currently showing in movie theaters and streaming on HBO/Max.

On my “Hollywood Popcorn Scale” I rate THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD a LARGE.