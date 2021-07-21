Atlanta Dream Named Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year by ESPN; Senator Warnock Sends Congratulatory Message

Since its founding in 2008, the Atlanta Dream have embodied Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “Dream” of a more equitable America by leading change on an array of civil rights and social justice issues. The organization was recognized for these efforts last week, as it was named the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year at the Sports Humanitarian Awards, presented by ESPN and held in New York City.

The Sports Humanitarian Awards is a celebration of the impact made by athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who are using sports to make a difference in their communities and throughout the world, and this year’s presentation will air as a 90-minute television special this Saturday, July 24 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.

Last year, the women of the Dream refused to be used as political pawns and put their careers and livelihood at risk by taking the unprecedented action of endorsing their then owner’s opponent – Reverend Raphael G. Warnock – for the U.S. Senate. That endorsement helped elect the first Black Senator from Georgia and flip the Senate, changing the course of history in America.

In learning of the Dream’s recognition, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael G. Warnock said, “Congratulations to the Atlanta Dream for being honored as ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. You are so deserving because you have been so impressive – ‘on the court’ and ‘off the court.’ From your tireless commitment to fighting for justice to working to protect the right of vote, so people can make their voices heard in our democracy. The Atlanta Dream is living up to its name as the hometown team of the Dreamer.”

As the winner in the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year category, the Dream is directing a $100,000 grant from ESPN to the New Georgia Project, a non-partisan effort to register and civically engage Georgians, advocate for civil and human rights, and advance justice on behalf of historically marginalized communities. The New Georgia Project also shared this news recently via Twitter and Instagram.

