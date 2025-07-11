TSU’s Collins leaves for NBA job

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University head men’s basketball coach Brian “Penny” Collins has stepped down, effective immediately, to accept a coaching position in the NBA. Assistant coach Erik Buggs will serve as interim head coach during the transition.

Collins’ departure marks the end of a seven-year tenure that helped rebuild, reshape, and restore the tradition of excellence in TSU men’s basketball. Under his leadership, the Tigers made consistent strides, culminating in a semifinal appearance in last season’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and finishing with a 17-16 overall record.

“On behalf of Tennessee State University, I wish Coach Collins and his family the very best as they begin this exciting new chapter,” said Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen. “We are proud to congratulate Coach Collins on this significant opportunity, which reflects the meaningful work he has done here over the past seven years.”

“Coach Collins built a family-oriented culture and a competitive program that earned the respect of our conference and the broader basketball community. His impact on our student-athletes and the Tennessee State University family has been profound. His passion and unwavering commitment to developing young men and providing a first-class experience have been truly invaluable.”

Buggs joined TSU last season after spending three years at UT Martin, where he was instrumental in the Skyhawks’ 24-win campaign and Ohio Valley Conference regular season title in 2022-23.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to Coach Collins for his leadership and for guiding our student-athletes with integrity and purpose,” said Interim President Dwayne Tucker. “He has played a key role in bringing our men’s basketball program back to a competitive standing in the OVC.”