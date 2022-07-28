NASHVILLE , TN — The Metro Hospital Authority Board welcomes new board leadership as Nashville General Hospital begins its fiscal year in 2023. Mr. Richard

Manson, President of Sourcemark, LLC, and founder of the law firm Manson, Johnson, & Conner, was elected board chair.

“I am privileged to serve as chair of this dedicated and talented group,” said Mr. Manson. “We, as a board, are at a pivotal time, embarking on the possibility of a new

Nashville General Hospital that will serve our community and its mission to provide

equitable access to patient-centered care.

I am honored to serve as chair during these exciting times for the city of Nashville and one of its oldest entities, Nashville General.”

A native of Dayton, Ohio, Manson completed

his undergraduate degree at Fisk University, receiving the prestigious international Thomas J. Watson Fellowship. He holds a Juris Doctorate from Vanderbilt University Law School and remains steadfast in fostering his executive leadership skills as a graduate of several advanced executive management programs, including Amos Tuck at Dartmouth School of Business, the University of Wisconsin at Madison, and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Manson was named to the Hospital Authority board by former Mayor Megan Barry in 2017. He served as the Hospital Authority board representative as part of the 2018 Better Health Stakeholder Work Team.

“Having and growing Nashville General Hospital is smart for Nashville and the entire community,” Mr. Manson said. “Everyone should have access to quality patient care close to home and when needed. Access to care reduces a community’s overall healthcare costs and decreases health disparities. An investment in the city hospital is important as we continue attracting corporations and individuals based on Nashville’s commitment to serving all its citizens. I look forward to working with our partner Meharry to create a world-class facility with innovative and advanced medical treatments.”

Mr. Manson is a strong supporter of Nashville General and its leadership; he’s previously stated CEO Dr. Joseph Webb and his team have worked well over the past seven years to expand services and access and increase the number of commercially insured patients utilizing the hospital and Nashville Healthcare specialty services, all while maintaining Baldrige performance excellence standards, as recognized by the Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence.

“I practice what I preach,” said Mr. Manson. “I’m not only a board member but also proud to be a patient at Nashville General Hospital. It is time for the residents of Davidson County to realize this hospital provides great care for every patient. We have worked hard to counter the negative messaging previously affecting the hospital by consistently providing high-quality care and improving the patient experience for the patients we serve. We are here to care for all of Nashville.”

Established in 1890 as City Hospital, the area’s original community hospital, Nashville General Hospital provides quality care for more than 58,000 patients annually.

Nashville General is committed to improving the health and wellness of Nashville by providing equitable access to coordinated patient-centered care – including specialty care through the 23 outpatient centers of Nashville Healthcare Center – and training tomorrow’s caregivers.

For more information on Nashville General Hospital, visit nashvillegeneral.org or follow facebook.com/NashvilleGeneral, instagram.com/nashvillegeneral, and twitter.com/NashGenHospital.