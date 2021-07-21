Attorney Joyette Holmes, Esq, Appointed To The State Board For The Department Of Juvenile Justice

(Marietta, GA) Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun and Rogers (GDCR) Law Partner, Joyette Holmes, was sworn in as a Board Member representing the Department of Juvenile Justice in the Office of the Governor yesterday.Attorney Holmes has long been committed to serve where she can be impactful in positively shifting the trajectory of the lives of others. That commitment remained consistent through her previous service as the Chief Magistrate Judge and District Attorney for Cobb County and in her current service as a Partner at GDCR. Joyette is grateful for the opportunity to serve the Department of Juvenile Justice and the impacted youth and communities.