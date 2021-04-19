Australia ‘Not Blind’ To Political Tension: Prime Minister 

SYDNEY — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned of escalating regional tensions and stressed the need for like-minded countries to band together against a multitude of threats.

In a recorded speech to the Raisina Dialogue in India, the prime minister described the Indo-Pacific as the epicenter of strategic competition.

He said the region was dynamic, diverse, and full of promise.

“But we’re also not blind to the geopolitical realities,” Morrison said.

He said tensions over territorial claims were growing, and military modernization was happening at an unprecedented rate.

“Democratic sovereign nations are being threatened and coerced by foreign interference. Cyber attacks are becoming more sophisticated, including from state-sponsored actors, and frequent,” Morrison said.

“Economic coercion is being employed as a tool of statecraft. Liberal rules and norms are under assault.”