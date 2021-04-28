Australia’s Queensland Wants All Flights From India Suspended

WELLCAMP, Australia — Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called for all flights from India to be suspended as the Covid-19 outbreak worsens.

Cabinet’s national security committee will meet on April 27 to discuss harsher further measures and decide on assistance for the ailing country.

Palaszczuk claims all inbound flights from India must be halted to protect Australia from the mutant strain of the virus.

“Everyone understands that although this is a tough measure, it’s a necessary measure because what we see in India is a huge second wave, some 300,000 cases a day,” she said.

“It’s tragic what’s happening there, and with a mutant strain, I don’t think Australia can afford that high risk.