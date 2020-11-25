Bank of America Contributes $1M in Jobs Initiative Partnership With TSU

By Lucas Johnson

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Bank of America is partnering with Tennessee State University and contributing $1 million, as part of an initiative to help students finish college and find employment in a competitive workforce.

The initiative is part of the bank’s recent $1 billion, four-year commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity, and its $25 million commitment to enhance up-skilling and reskilling for African Americans and Hispanic-Latino students.

Including TSU, the nationwide initiative includes partnerships with nearly two dozen community colleges that serve predominately Black/African American and Hispanic-Latino students, public Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and public Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs).

“Tennessee State University is excited to be partnering with Bank of America, and for the $1 million contribution to help our students complete their degrees and secure meaningful employment opportunities in a global workforce, specifically here in Nashville, a city that has become a global leader in the healthcare, technology entertainment and hospitality industries,” says TSU President Glenda Glover. “At TSU, we strive for excellence, and this initiative will allow us to instill that mindset in students for generations to come, as we continue their professional development to be future leaders.”

“We know the best way to empower students is through education,” says Tyson Moore, Bank of America Nashville Market President. “We are excited about this partnership with TSU to equip all students, and particularly students of color, with the skills they need to get great jobs.”

Nashville Mayor John Cooper says initiatives like this will only make the city better.

“TSU is a key partner in helping us develop the type of high-tech workforce that our economy demands, so I’m grateful for opportunities like these to invest in our students’ success,” says Cooper.

Senior Jacob Bobinger, an agricultural sciences major from Kingston Springs, Tennessee, says the initiative will definitely benefit his peers.

“Increased funding will allow for more scholarship opportunities, which will make the most direct and meaningful impact to students who are financially struggling to finish their degree,” says Bobinger. “I’m thrilled TSU will continue to offer better and better opportunities to students because of the amazing partnership with Bank of America.”

Junior Tiara Thomas, who is the student representative on TSU’s Board of Trustees, says the attention given to the University by companies like Bank of America is refreshing.

“I am very appreciative of Bank of America for investing in Tennessee State University students,” says Thomas, of Olive Branch, Mississippi. “It is great to see companies began to build relationships with HBCU’s to ensure a brighter future after graduation.”

Freshman Elise Russ of Nashville agrees.

“As the Bank of America slogan states, ‘Life’s better when we’re connected,’” says Russ, a civil engineering major. “I am excited to see the changes ahead with this new program, as it will help students learn how to navigate through challenges, improve communication, and be prepared for life upon the completion of college.”

Recent TSU graduate Malik City knows firsthand what it is like to work for a top-tier company. The Nashville native and computer science major was hired by Bank of America as a software engineer and will earn $94,000 his first year, including a $10,000 signing bonus. City credits programs, like the Career Development Center at TSU, with getting him ready for the workforce.

“I feel very fortunate and very thankful to TSU for the preparation I received, which made all of this possible,” he said.

Antoinette Duke, associate director of TSU’s Career Development Center, says she’s looking forward to working with Bank of America.

“This partnership and job initiative with Bank of America allows us to continue in our pursuit of providing the highest level of support to students entering the work force following graduation,” says Duke. “We are preparing them for the next step; we are preparing them for their careers.”