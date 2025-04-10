Barack Obama speaks about a Double Standard, comparing his administration

Clinton, New York – Former President Barack Obama did not mince words on Thursday, April 3, when addressing the stark differences in how his administration was scrutinized compared to President Donald Trump’s current leadership approach. Speaking at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, Obama delivered pointed remarks about what he sees as a troubling double standard.

“It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me or a whole bunch of my predecessors,” said Obama to applause from the audience during a speech where attendees were prohibited from recording.

The former president’s comments, detailed in a thread on X by CNN Politics writer David Wright, highlighted specific concerns about the Trump administration’s recent actions against law firms and universities amid claims that schools aren’t adequately protecting Jewish students from antisemitism.

Obama questioned what the reaction would have been if he had taken similar measures during his tenure. “Imagine if I had said to law firms that were representing parties that were upset with policies my administration had initiated that you will not be allowed into government buildings. We will punish you economically for dissenting from the [ACA] or the Iran Deal,” he continued.

The speech, which took place on the same day markets experienced their worst decline since the COVID-19 pandemic, also touched on Trump’s recent announcement of tariffs on foreign countries. Obama expressed doubt about the efficacy of these economic measures, stating he doesn’t believe the new tariffs will benefit America.

However, the former president seemed more troubled by what he perceives as government overreach in other areas. Obama said he was “more deeply concerned” about a federal government that threatens universities when students exercise their right to free speech.

The Hamilton College appearance represents a rare public critique from Obama, who has generally maintained a lower profile since leaving office. His comments urged academic and legal institutions to resist pressure from the White House, even if it meant potentially losing federal funding.

The Trump administration has recently taken a firm stance against several universities, including Columbia, Johns Hopkins, and Harvard, threatening their funding over claims related to antisemitism on campus. Critics argue these actions are actually aimed at suppressing dissent and targeting institutions perceived as political opponents.

During his speech, Obama also referenced how differently he was treated during his presidency, alluding to controversies like the 2014 “tan suit” incident, which generated significant media attention and criticism from opponents. This stands in contrast to the current administration’s more aggressive approaches to governance, including removing certain media outlets from White House press pools.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has similarly spoken out about the current political climate. According to reports, Harris acknowledged there is a “great sense of fear” among individuals and organizations facing what she described as “clearly unconstitutional threats” from the administration.

The tension between the universities and the Trump administration has intensified in recent months. Some schools have pushed back against White House demands, while others have adjusted policies to avoid potential funding cuts. This has created what some observers describe as a chilling effect on campus activism and academic freedom.

One particular point of contention involves the administration’s use of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to target diversity initiatives and campus protests, especially those related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Critics contend this represents an inappropriate use of federal power to influence academic institutions.

The situation has even prompted some academics to leave the country. According to reports, several scholars have relocated to Canada, citing concerns about the political climate and perceived attacks on free speech and academic freedom.

Obama concluded his remarks by encouraging universities and law firms to maintain their principles despite pressure. “Do not get discouraged,” he urged, suggesting that standing firm against threats was essential to preserving American democratic values.

While the former president’s comments earned applause at Hamilton College, they reflect a deepening divide in American political discourse about the proper role of government in relation to academic institutions, legal entities, and free speech – a debate that continues to evolve as the Trump administration advances its policy agenda.